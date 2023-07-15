Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

July 15, 2023

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Making mockery of unemployment benefit recipients faces backlash (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Up to 400 mm of rainfall forecast for weekend (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't considers keeping weirs built on four major rivers (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't seeking to be awarded Ukraine rebuilding projects worth more than 66 trillion won (Segye Times)
-- Yoon vows full support for Ukraine (Chosun Ilbo)
-- End of economic recession in sight, with improving data on exports, domestic spending, employment (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Anchor Choi Il-koo can't leave TBS despite making 19,240 won for 2-hour broadcast (Hankyoreh)
-- Landslide kills 2 visitors to columbarium in Nonsan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Asiana Airline workers go on strike, major disruption feared amid summer holiday season (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KDB plans to turn 1 trillion won worth of HMM bonds with warrants into shares (Korea Economic Daily)
