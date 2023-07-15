Fire breaks out at Seoul subway station
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out inside a subway station in southern Seoul on Saturday, causing trains to pass through without stopping.
The blaze occurred at Daechi Station on Subway Line 3 at 7:53 a.m.
"There is smoke on the platform," Seoul Metro said.
Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire, and trains in both directions are bypassing the station, it said.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have yet to be determined.
