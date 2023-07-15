BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook's first solo single, "Seven," topped iTunes Top Song charts of 106 countries around the world Saturday, one day after its release, its agency, BigHit Music, said.
Jungkook unveiled the digital single Friday, becoming the sixth member of the septet to debut as a soloist, after J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.
The summer song, described as having an addictive and energizing melody, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts in 106 countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany and France.
The clean and instrumental versions of the song also ranked second and third on the charts in most countries.
At home, the song also claimed the top spot on Melon, Genie, Bugs and other major charts.
(END)
