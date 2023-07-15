Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
All News 16:01 July 15, 2023
WARSAW, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, his office said Saturday.
The visit comes at the end of a two-leg trip that earlier took him to Lithuania for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit and then to Poland for an official visit.
