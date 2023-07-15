Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine

All News 16:01 July 15, 2023

WARSAW, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, his office said Saturday.

The visit comes at the end of a two-leg trip that earlier took him to Lithuania for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit and then to Poland for an official visit.

In this file photo, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

