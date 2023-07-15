First ladies of S. Korea, Ukraine meet in Kyiv

By Lee Haye-ah

WARSAW, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska met in Kyiv on Saturday and discussed ways to support Ukrainian refugees, the presidential office said.

Kim accompanied President Yoon Suk Yeol on a surprise visit to Ukraine earlier in the day at the end of a two-nation tour that took them to Lithuania for a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit and then to Poland for an official visit.

Kim recalled her visit to the Ukrainian Center in Vilnius earlier this week, saying she was deeply moved to see on display pictures that were drawn by Ukrainian refugee children and wished to exhibit them in South Korea, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.

"More people will be moved when they see these pictures drawn by Ukrainian refugees and voluntarily donate for Ukraine," Kim was quoted as saying. "Let's hold a joint exhibition between our countries until Ukraine's reconstruction is complete."

Zelenska agreed it would be a good opportunity to show the world the horrors of the war and proposed related discussions between the two countries.



South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee (2nd from R) embraces a Ukrainian girl who returned home after being forcibly displaced to Russia while visiting a center for the protection of children's rights in Kyiv together with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska (L) on July 15, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

