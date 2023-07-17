Yoon returns home from trip to Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home Monday from a weeklong trip to Europe that included visits to Lithuania and Poland and an unannounced stop in Ukraine.
In Vilnius, Yoon attended a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to underscore his commitment to deepening cooperation with the military alliance through a new tailored partnership program and South Korea's participation in a military information sharing system with NATO member states.
From Lithuania, Yoon made a three-day official visit to Poland for talks with President Andrzej Duda on deepening the bilateral strategic partnership and cooperating for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.
Extending his stay for two days, Yoon then made an announced visit to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a strong show of support for Kyiv in its war against Russian aggression.
Yoon announced a package of additional assistance for Ukraine, including military supplies and humanitarian aid.
