(LEAD) Yoon to preside over disaster response meeting upon return from overseas trip

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol was set to preside over a disaster response meeting Monday upon his return from a weeklong trip to Europe that included visits to Lithuania and Poland and an unannounced stop in Ukraine.

The planned meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters comes as the number of people dead or missing in recent downpours has risen to 49 after four more bodies were recovered from a once-flooded underground road in the central city of Cheongju.

Yoon's three-nation trip began with a visit to Vilnius for a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, where he underscored his commitment to deepening cooperation with the military alliance through a new tailored partnership program and South Korea's participation in a military information sharing system with NATO member states.

From Lithuania, Yoon made a three-day official visit to Poland for talks with President Andrzej Duda on deepening the bilateral strategic partnership and cooperating for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Extending his stay for two days, Yoon then made an announced visit to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a strong show of support for Kyiv in its war against Russian aggression.

Yoon announced a package of additional assistance for Ukraine, including military supplies and humanitarian aid.



