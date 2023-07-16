5 bodies recovered from flooded underground tunnel in Osong
CHEONGJU, South Korea, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers have recovered five bodies from a bus trapped in an underground tunnel in the central town of Osong, officials said Sunday, as they battled to reach submerged cars.
As of Saturday, one person had been found dead and nine others had been rescued after the 685-meter-long underground roadway was flooded in Osong, North Chungcheong Province, when a nearby river overflowed after a river embankment was brought down by rising water levels due to heavy rain.
Officials have confirmed through surveillance footage that there are 15 vehicles on the flooded road, including the bus, and said 11 people have been reported missing in the flooded underpass.
(END)
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(6th LD) Torrential rains leave at least 22 dead, 14 missing, thousands evacuated
-
(4th LD) Yoon meets Zelenskyy on surprise visit to Ukraine
-
5 bodies recovered from flooded underground tunnel in Osong
-
(4th LD) Torrential rains leave 20 dead, 10 missing, thousands evacuated