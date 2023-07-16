Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 July 16, 2023
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/24 Rain 60
Incheon 25/23 Rain 60
Suwon 26/23 Rain 70
Cheongju 27/24 Rain 80
Daejeon 27/23 Rain 60
Chuncheon 26/23 Rain 60
Gangneung 28/25 Rain 60
Jeonju 28/25 Rain 80
Gwangju 28/24 Rain 60
Jeju 32/27 Rain 60
Daegu 30/24 Rain 80
Busan 27/24 Rain 90
(END)
