Yoon holds meeting on gov't response to heavy rains
All News 09:41 July 16, 2023
WARSAW, July 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol held a meeting with his aides on the government's response to heavy rains and flooding in South Korea, his office said.
The meeting was held as Yoon was en route to Warsaw on Saturday after making a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Yoon is also scheduled to be briefed on the damage from the heavy rains in a video conference with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and relevant ministers before he returns home, according to Yoon's office.
