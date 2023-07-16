Yoon holds meeting on gov't response to heavy rains

WARSAW, July 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol held a meeting with his aides on the government's response to heavy rains and flooding in South Korea, his office said.

The meeting was held as Yoon was en route to Warsaw on Saturday after making a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yoon is also scheduled to be briefed on the damage from the heavy rains in a video conference with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and relevant ministers before he returns home, according to Yoon's office.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (facing camera) holds a meeting with his aides on the government's response to heavy rains in South Korea on July 15, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



