Hyundai Motor Group's cumulative sales in India expected to surpass 9 mln units
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday it expects its cumulative sales in India to reach 9 million units later this year
The cumulative number of Hyundai Motor Co.'s vehicles sold in India amounted to 8.69 million in June, 25 years after the automaker released the Santro, its city car model, in the populous country, according to the company.
The figure includes 758,000 units sold by sister company Kia Corp., which entered the Indian market in 2019.
If this trend continues, Hyundai and Kia's cumulative sales will top 9 million in the fourth quarter of this year.
Hyundai made its entry into the Indian market in 1998, producing the Santro at its Indian plant in the southeastern coastal city of Chennai.
Kia started doing business in the country in 2019, when it completed construction of its Anantapur plant in the central region.
Hyundai and Kia had a combined market share of 21.3 percent in the Indian market in the first half of this year.
With a population of 1.4 billion, India is the world's third-largest automobile market, following China and the United States.
