Lotte Energy Materials invests in French startup for EV battery materials
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Energy Materials Corp. said Sunday it has signed a deal to make a 7.9 billion-won (US$6.2 million) equity investment in a French electric vehicle battery materials startup as part of its plans to enter the next-generation silicon anode market.
In an investment agreement signed Friday, Lotte Energy Materials, the new copper foil unit under South Korea's Lotte Group, will set up a separate fund to invest money in the French company, Enwires.
Based on the investment, the South Korean company expects to develop a silicon compound with Enwires and mass-produce high-performance silicon anodes.
Enwires, founded in 2016, possesses silicon nanowire-based composite technologies and has an annual production capacity of 2.5 tons.
Silicon anodes are an emerging EV battery component that enhances mileage and battery recharging speeds.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(LEAD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(6th LD) Torrential rains leave at least 22 dead, 14 missing, thousands evacuated
-
(4th LD) Yoon meets Zelenskyy on surprise visit to Ukraine
-
5 bodies recovered from flooded underground tunnel in Osong
-
(4th LD) Torrential rains leave 20 dead, 10 missing, thousands evacuated