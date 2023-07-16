U.S. concerned about N. Korea's additional missile launches, nuclear test: Sullivan

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said Washington remains concerned about North Korea's additional intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches and another nuclear test.

Last week, the North test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un despite international condemnation over its recent missile launches.

"I have been concerned for some time that North Korea would conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test," Sullivan said during an interview with CBS' Face the Nation.

"I don't see any immediate indications that's going to happen, but it would not come as a surprise if North Korea moves forward with another test with respect to its intercontinental ballistic missile capability," Sullivan said, adding that the U.S. "coordinate extremely closely with" South Korea and other allies.

Kim's sister, Yo-jong, on Friday claimed the ICBM launch served as a "rightful" exercise of self-defense in response to the U.S.' hostile policy.

Pyongyang conducted its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017.



North Korea fires a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on July 12, 2023, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided the launch, and the missile flew 1,001 kilometers for 4,491 seconds at a maximum altitude of 6,648 km before splashing into the East Sea, the North said. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

