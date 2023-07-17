Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 July 17, 2023

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- After going through last year's floods, nothing has changed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Installing sand walls without traffic control; Osong tragedy was man-made disaster (Kookmin Daily)
-- 9 dead after traffic not controlled on Osong underground roadway despite flood warning (Donga Ilbo)
-- Another man-made disaster; no traffic control for Osong underground roadway (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Why was there no traffic control; lack of safety awareness on Osong underground roadway (Segye Times)
-- Osong disaster: no traffic control despite 3 warnings (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Why was there no traffic control; tragedy on Osong underground roadway (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 2 chances existed to prevent Osong underground roadway disaster (Hankyoreh)
-- Underground roadway disaster; another man-made disaster (Hankook Ilbo)
-- An underdeveloped country in disaster response; another man-made disaster (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Series of poor overseas real estate investments; authorities to make emergency inspection (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Over 46 dead, missing across Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Casualties, damage mount as monsoon rain batters South Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Monsoon rains leave at least 37 dead, 9 missing (Korea Times)
(END)

