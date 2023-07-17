Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 17, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/23 Rain 60

Incheon 26/23 Rain 60

Suwon 29/23 Rain 60

Cheongju 30/24 Rain 70

Daejeon 29/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 28/22 Rain 60

Gangneung 31/24 Rain 60

Jeonju 30/24 Rain 80

Gwangju 30/25 Rain 70

Jeju 31/27 Rain 60

Daegu 33/25 Rain 60

Busan 29/24 Rain 70

(END)

