Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 17, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/23 Rain 60
Incheon 26/23 Rain 60
Suwon 29/23 Rain 60
Cheongju 30/24 Rain 70
Daejeon 29/23 Rain 60
Chuncheon 28/22 Rain 60
Gangneung 31/24 Rain 60
Jeonju 30/24 Rain 80
Gwangju 30/25 Rain 70
Jeju 31/27 Rain 60
Daegu 33/25 Rain 60
Busan 29/24 Rain 70
