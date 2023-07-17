S. Korea, Thailand discuss enhanced ties on EVs, advanced industries

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Senior officials of South Korea and Thailand discussed ways Monday to expand bilateral cooperation on electric vehicles and other future industries, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The discussion was made during a meeting between Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin and Nattapol Rangsitpol, permanent secretary of Thailand's industry ministry, in Seoul, as the Thai official was visiting the country as part of his government's economic delegation, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Jeong asked for Thailand's support for South Korean companies trying to make inroads into the Southeast Asian nation, as Thailand has been pushing to promote its EV industry.

The Thai official expressed interest in Seoul's industry policy measures and voiced expectations for greater cooperation between the two sides in automobiles and a range of advanced industry sectors, it added.

"The two sides agreed to promote exchanges between their high-level government officials and to beef up consultations on ways to deepen economic and industry ties," the ministry said in a release.

In November, President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and adopted a joint action plan calling for developing bilateral relations in terms of trade, future industries and the green economy, among other fields.



This file photo shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (L) holding a summit in Phnom Penh on Nov. 11, 2022. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

