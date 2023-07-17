Yoon orders all-out efforts to deal with aftermath of downpours, including disaster zone designation
All News 09:58 July 17, 2023
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday ordered the mobilization of all available resources and policy measures, including designating special disaster zones, to deal with the aftermath of heavy downpours that have left at least 40 people dead and nine others missing.
Yoon made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, just hours after returning home from a weeklong trip to Europe that included visits to Lithuania and Poland and an unannounced stop in Ukraine.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
5 bodies recovered from flooded underground tunnel in Osong
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
S. Korea to supply Ukraine with more mine detectors, demining equipment
-
(LEAD) 8 bodies recovered from flooded underground tunnel in Osong