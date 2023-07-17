'Mission: Impossible 7' takes top spot at local box office

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The seventh installment of an American spy film series starring Tom Cruise topped the local box office over the weekend, having drawn about 1.2 million viewers over three days, data showed Monday.

"Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" garnered slightly over 1.2 million admissions from Friday to Sunday, accounting for about 60 percent of total ticket sales, according to the data compiled by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

The movie has posted an accumulative 1.76 million viewers since it arrived in local theaters on July 12.

The first story of the two-part "Dead Reckoning" series follows the iconic agent of the Impossible Missions Force, Ethan Hunt (played by Cruise), as he struggles to prevent dangerous weapons that pose a risk to humanity from falling into the hands of villains.

The Pixar Animation Studios' film "Elemental" came second by attracting 612,000 moviegoers over the weekend, taking up about 30 percent of the total box office sales. It has accumulated 4.28 million viewers since its release on June 14.

