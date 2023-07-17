S. Korea to join U.S.-led multinational cyber exercise

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Cyber Operations Command will participate in a U.S.-led multinational cyber exercise this month to strengthen its capabilities to counter threats in the increasingly crucial security domain, Seoul's defense ministry said Monday.

Hosted by the U.S. Cyber Command, the annual Cyber Flag exercise is set to take place from Monday through July 28. It involves the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance, which consists of the U.S., Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and other partner countries.

The online exercise is designed to hone skills for multinational cooperation in countering cyberthreats and related information integration and analysis, as well as overall operational capabilities, according to the ministry.

"Going forward, the Cyber Operations Command will develop a South Korea-U.S. cyber operations cooperation mechanism through bilateral training and exchanges of cyber professionals and technologies," the ministry said in a press release.

It would mark South Korea's second participation in the exercise following the first last year.

During a session of the South Korea-U.S. Cyber Cooperation Working Group in May, Seoul proposed regularly joining the cyber exercise.



Choi Byong-ok (L), the director general of the defense ministry's defense policy bureau, shakes hands with Mieke Eoyang, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, as they meet for the allies' Cyber Cooperation Working Group session at the ministry in Seoul on May 9, 2023, in this photo released by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

