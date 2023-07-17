Police to launch investigation into deadly underpass flooding in Osong

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Police plan to launch an investigation into the recent deadly flooding of an underground roadway in the central town of Osong, which has claimed 13 lives, officials said Monday.

The underground roadway in western Cheongju, located 112 kilometers south of Seoul, was flooded Saturday morning when the nearby Miho River overflowed after an embankment was brought down by rising water levels due to heavy rain, leaving at least 16 vehicles, including a bus, trapped under water.

Rescuers pulled four more bodies from the flood-hit underground tunnel overnight, bringing the death toll to 13. Casualties could rise as rescuers continue an operation to drain and search the underpass.

Police officials said the Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency in the region plans to form a special investigation unit to be in charge of the case as soon as the ongoing search operation is completed.

Once launched, the investigation is expected to focus on flood control and regional government officials, and especially look into why a traffic restriction was not imposed for the underpass despite prior flood warnings issued for the nearby river.

Also likely to be under scrutiny is whether the embankments alongside the Miho River have been properly managed.

Together with the National Forensic Service, the police plan to inspect the accident scene as soon as the search operation is finished.



A search operation is under way on July 16, 2023, in a flooded underground tunnel in the central town of Osong. (Yonhap)

