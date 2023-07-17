Auto exports hit fresh high in H1 on strong eco-friendly car sales

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's car exports soared nearly 50 percent on-year in the first half of the year to reach an all-time high, driven by solid demand for eco-friendly cars, the industry ministry said Monday.

The value of outbound shipments of automobiles came to US$35.7 billion during the first six months of the year, up 46.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It's the highest figure for any January-June period, with the previous record being set in 2014 at $25.2 billion.

Vibrant global demand for eco-friendly vehicles led the overall growth of car exports.

The export value of eco-friendly cars spiked 70.4 percent on-year to $12.4 billion in the first half.

Domestic production rose 23.5 percent on-year to 2.19 million units on the back of the smooth supply of automotive semiconductors, contributing to the solid exports, the ministry said.



This file photo taken Sept. 16, 2022, shows cars ready to be shipped at Hyundai Motor Co.'s factory in the city of Ulsan, 299 km southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

