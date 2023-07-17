The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts to deal with aftermath of downpours, including disaster zone designation

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday ordered the mobilization of all available resources and policy measures, including designating special disaster zones, to deal with the aftermath of heavy downpours that have left at least 40 people dead and nine others missing.

Yoon made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, just hours after returning home from a weeklong trip to Europe that included visits to Lithuania and Poland and an unannounced stop in Ukraine.



(LEAD) 49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road

SEOUL -- Four more bodies have been recovered from a once-flooded underground road in central South Korea, bringing the number of people dead or missing in recent downpours to 49, officials said Monday.

The Osong underground roadway in the central city of Cheongju was flooded Saturday when a nearby river overflowed after an embankment was brought down by rising water levels due to heavy rain.



Heavy monsoon rains to hit central, southern regions again Tuesday

SEOUL -- The nation's central and southern regions, already battered by heavy monsoon rains over the past week, are bracing for another spell of torrential downpours, the state weather agency said Monday.

With heavy rain warnings in effect for the central provinces of Chungcheong and almost all of the southern provinces below, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that extremely heavy rains of more than 70 millimeters per hour are expected in some areas Tuesday.



Vice minister plays down concerns about Russia ties after Yoon's surprise visit to Ukraine

SEOUL -- South Korea's vice foreign minister on Monday played down concerns that a surprise visit by President Yoon Suk Yeol to Ukraine might worsen relations with Russia, indicating that Seoul's relations with Moscow would be manageable despite the visit.

First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin made the remarks in an SBS radio interview earlier in the day, noting the South Korea and Russia have a "sort of formula in managing South Korea-Russia relations after the Ukrainian war."



S. Korea's stance against lethal arms aid to Ukraine remains unchanged: defense ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea's policy stance against the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine remains unchanged, the defense ministry said Monday, after President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise visit to the war-torn nation in a show of solidarity over the weekend.

During his talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday, Yoon agreed to provide Ukraine with a package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance under the name "Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative."



N. Korea ramps up efforts to minimize damage from heavy rains

SEOUL -- North Korea has ramped up efforts to minimize damage to crops from the monsoon season, with its premier inspecting farms in several counties to call attention to grain protection, state media said Monday.

Kim Tok-hun called for "scientifically" managing crops and mobilizing all means for weeding during his latest visits to farms in some regions, including South Hwanghae Province and South Pyongan Province, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



Seoul shares down late Mon. morning amid lingering inflation concerns

SEOUL -- Seoul shares traded lower late Monday morning amid lingering rate hike concerns despite a series of data showing inflation is cooling.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had shed 8.45 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,619.85 as of 11:20 a.m.

Wall Street finished mixed Friday as U.S. Federal Reserve officials said it was too early to declare victory over inflation, indicating more rate hikes could come to bring inflation down to its 2 percent target.



BTS' Jungkook logs 2nd day atop Spotify global chart with 1st solo song

SEOUL -- BTS member Jungkook's first solo single, "Seven," has added a second day at No. 1 on the streaming giant Spotify's daily top song global chart, the band's agency said Monday.

The digital single, unveiled Friday, topped the chart Saturday with 13.48 million streams, one day after debuting atop the chart for the first time as a K-pop soloist, BigHit Music said.



'Mission: Impossible 7' takes top spot at local box office

SEOUL -- The seventh installment of an American spy film series starring Tom Cruise topped the local box office over the weekend, having drawn about 1.2 million viewers over three days, data showed Monday.

"Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" garnered slightly over 1.2 million admissions from Friday to Sunday, accounting for about 60 percent of total ticket sales, according to the data compiled by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

