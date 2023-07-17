Teen midfielder named to K League All-Star squad facing Atletico Madrid

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- A teenage midfielder who helped South Korea to the semifinals at the FIFA U-20 World Cup this year will be taking on Atletico Madrid in a summer exhibition match.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) on Monday announced the 11 winners of fan voting for Team K League, which will host the Spanish club at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 27.

Bae Jun-ho of Daejeon Hana Citizen FC was voted on as one of three midfielders. The 19-year-old flashed his offensive potential in South Korea's surprise run to the U-20 World Cup semifinals in Argentina last month and has quickly become a fan favorite in Daejeon.



Bae Jun-ho of Daejeon Hana Citizen FC is in action against FC Seoul during a K League 1 match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on July 1, 2023, in this file photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Fans voted three forwards, three midfielders, four defenders and one goalkeeper onto the starting XI. Bae is joined in midfield by Cesinha of Daegu FC and Paik Seung-ho of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Cesinha led all players with 56,133 votes.

Up front, Na Sang-ho of FC Seoul and Joo Min-kyu of Ulsan Hyundai FC, tied for the K League 1 lead in goals with 11, will represent the K League, alongside Suwon FC forward Lee Seung-woo.

The four defenders were Anton Kryvotsyuk of Daejeon, Jeong Tae-wook of Jeonbuk, and Ulsan teammates Seol Young-woo and Kim Young-gwon.

Daejeon goalkeeper Lee Chang-geun will be in net.



This image provided by the Korea Professional Football League on July 17, 2023, shows the starting lineup for Team K League against Atletico Madrid, as voted on by fans. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

These 11 players will hold an autograph signing session and clinics at Seoul World Cup Stadium on the eve of the match.

Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo will be the bench boss for Team Korea, while Daegu FC head coach Choi Won-kwon will be Hong's assistant. They will announce their picks for the 11 reserve spots Wednesday.

After playing the K League squad, Atletico Madrid will take on the European treble winners Manchester City on July 30, also at Seoul World Cup Stadium.



In this June 10, 2023, file photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League, Cesinha of Daegu FC dribbles the ball against Suwon FC during a K League 1 match at DGB Daegu Bank Park in Daegu, some 240 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

