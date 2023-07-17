SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LG Corp. 86,300 DN 1,000

KAL 25,750 DN 350

TaekwangInd 617,000 DN 7,000

SamyangFood 118,000 DN 1,400

CJ CheilJedang 278,500 DN 1,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 48,650 UP 200

SSANGYONGCNE 5,180 UP 150

Daewoong 12,480 DN 270

HANWHA AEROSPACE 131,000 DN 4,800

S-1 53,700 UP 200

Mobis 244,500 DN 4,000

ZINUS 25,650 UP 300

LOTTE 25,300 DN 150

SGBC 48,300 DN 650

Nongshim 393,000 DN 11,500

Hyosung 59,200 DN 500

GCH Corp 13,810 DN 120

DL 38,400 UP 100

DOOSAN 86,600 DN 1,100

CJ LOGISTICS 75,200 0

HITEJINRO 21,100 UP 50

Yuhan 58,300 DN 1,200

SLCORP 38,750 DN 1,950

AmoreG 28,200 UP 300

HyundaiMtr 203,500 DN 5,000

KCC 224,000 UP 8,000

SKBP 76,400 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,850 DN 600

POSCO FUTURE M 404,500 UP 3,500

Boryung 8,020 DN 30

Shinsegae 191,000 DN 1,700

LOTTE Fine Chem 66,800 DN 300

COSMOCHEM 57,900 UP 500

DB INSURANCE 72,700 DN 1,700

SamsungElec 73,300 DN 100

NHIS 9,740 UP 10

LotteChilsung 125,100 DN 2,700

POSCO Holdings 478,000 UP 31,000

Hanssem 44,500 UP 300

F&F 116,000 DN 1,900

(MORE)