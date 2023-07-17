KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 86,300 DN 1,000
KAL 25,750 DN 350
TaekwangInd 617,000 DN 7,000
SamyangFood 118,000 DN 1,400
CJ CheilJedang 278,500 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 48,650 UP 200
SSANGYONGCNE 5,180 UP 150
Daewoong 12,480 DN 270
HANWHA AEROSPACE 131,000 DN 4,800
S-1 53,700 UP 200
Mobis 244,500 DN 4,000
ZINUS 25,650 UP 300
LOTTE 25,300 DN 150
SGBC 48,300 DN 650
Nongshim 393,000 DN 11,500
Hyosung 59,200 DN 500
GCH Corp 13,810 DN 120
DL 38,400 UP 100
DOOSAN 86,600 DN 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 75,200 0
HITEJINRO 21,100 UP 50
Yuhan 58,300 DN 1,200
SLCORP 38,750 DN 1,950
AmoreG 28,200 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 203,500 DN 5,000
KCC 224,000 UP 8,000
SKBP 76,400 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,850 DN 600
POSCO FUTURE M 404,500 UP 3,500
Boryung 8,020 DN 30
Shinsegae 191,000 DN 1,700
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,800 DN 300
COSMOCHEM 57,900 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 72,700 DN 1,700
SamsungElec 73,300 DN 100
NHIS 9,740 UP 10
LotteChilsung 125,100 DN 2,700
POSCO Holdings 478,000 UP 31,000
Hanssem 44,500 UP 300
F&F 116,000 DN 1,900
