KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HDKSOE 128,000 DN 1,400
MS IND 22,300 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,950 DN 1,550
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,400 UP 490
SamsungF&MIns 240,500 DN 4,000
Kogas 25,200 DN 450
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 151,300 DN 1,900
S-Oil 68,400 UP 500
OCI Holdings 113,700 DN 4,600
SamsungHvyInd 8,470 UP 160
LS ELECTRIC 87,900 DN 2,100
KorZinc 464,500 DN 8,000
LG Innotek 293,500 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 92,700 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 127,800 UP 1,500
IS DONGSEO 32,450 UP 50
SKC 99,700 DN 700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,130 DN 80
HYUNDAI WIA 65,900 DN 2,100
HMM 19,200 DN 200
Kumyang 112,500 UP 11,200
TaihanElecWire 13,820 DN 130
SKNetworks 5,520 UP 110
SAMSUNG SDS 133,600 UP 11,100
KUMHOTIRE 4,570 DN 140
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,500 DN 1,400
Daesang 16,960 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 29,050 DN 1,050
HDC-OP 10,980 UP 80
ORION Holdings 14,270 DN 220
Youngpoong 547,000 DN 11,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,600 DN 1,700
Ottogi 379,000 DN 6,000
HtlShilla 75,400 0
Hanmi Science 31,300 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 158,000 UP 7,700
YoulchonChem 35,200 DN 800
LG Energy Solution 538,000 DN 4,000
GS E&C 14,900 UP 730
GS Retail 21,750 DN 450
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
(LEAD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road
S. Korea to supply Ukraine with more mine detectors, demining equipment
(LEAD) 8 bodies recovered from flooded underground tunnel in Osong
5 bodies recovered from flooded underground tunnel in Osong