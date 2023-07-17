KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 695,000 DN 21,000
KPIC 134,000 DN 700
LS 86,000 DN 5,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES146 60 0 DN1200
GC Corp 111,400 DN 4,000
Fila Holdings 38,000 DN 750
GS 37,650 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,480 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 107,100 UP 1,400
SK Innovation 164,000 UP 300
LIG Nex1 80,600 DN 6,000
FOOSUNG 13,420 DN 420
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,050 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 197,500 DN 1,000
SK hynix 117,200 DN 800
LX INT 35,500 DN 550
HyundaiEng&Const 39,000 UP 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,000 DN 400
DB HiTek 61,900 UP 1,200
CJ 63,300 UP 800
Hanwha 30,850 DN 1,300
Hanchem 216,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO 19,990 DN 460
DWS 37,400 UP 400
SamsungSecu 36,700 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,800 DN 90
SKTelecom 45,550 DN 500
HyundaiElev 42,000 UP 1,250
Hanon Systems 9,360 DN 70
SK 148,100 DN 1,300
ShinpoongPharm 16,060 DN 180
Asiana Airlines 11,920 DN 140
Handsome 21,950 DN 550
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp548 00 UP500
COWAY 44,450 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,400 UP 300
IBK 10,260 DN 100
COSMAX 96,000 UP 4,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,400 DN 600
SKCHEM 65,300 DN 700
(MORE)
-
