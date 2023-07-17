ORION 119,800 DN 2,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,000 DN 1,000

BGF Retail 171,000 DN 2,400

HD HYUNDAI 59,900 DN 1,200

HYOSUNG TNC 353,000 DN 1,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 457,500 UP 500

HANILCMT 12,190 UP 330

SKBS 76,600 UP 600

Netmarble 49,500 UP 850

HL MANDO 50,900 DN 1,300

Doosan Bobcat 60,300 DN 700

KRAFTON 191,200 DN 3,400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 736,000 DN 8,000

LOTTE WELLFOOD 99,000 DN 1,800

CheilWorldwide 18,640 DN 10

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,750 DN 50

KIA CORP. 86,600 DN 2,100

NCsoft 291,000 DN 3,500

KIWOOM 91,800 UP 500

Hanwha Ocean 47,100 DN 600

HD Hyundai Infracore 11,810 UP 40

DWEC 4,695 UP 420

KEPCO KPS 33,250 DN 150

LG H&H 469,000 UP 4,500

LGCHEM 670,000 DN 10,000

KEPCO E&C 72,800 DN 1,700

ShinhanGroup 34,050 DN 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,700 DN 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 33,700 DN 1,050

LGELECTRONICS 123,800 DN 1,600

Celltrion 155,900 DN 2,300

TKG Huchems 22,800 DN 150

JB Financial Group 8,460 UP 90

DAEWOONG PHARM 95,600 DN 4,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,700 UP 800

KIH 51,100 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 40,700 DN 1,900

KBFinancialGroup 48,650 DN 100

Hansae 18,680 DN 270

Youngone Corp 58,900 DN 600

(MORE)