KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ORION 119,800 DN 2,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,000 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 171,000 DN 2,400
HD HYUNDAI 59,900 DN 1,200
HYOSUNG TNC 353,000 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 457,500 UP 500
HANILCMT 12,190 UP 330
SKBS 76,600 UP 600
Netmarble 49,500 UP 850
HL MANDO 50,900 DN 1,300
Doosan Bobcat 60,300 DN 700
KRAFTON 191,200 DN 3,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 736,000 DN 8,000
LOTTE WELLFOOD 99,000 DN 1,800
CheilWorldwide 18,640 DN 10
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,750 DN 50
KIA CORP. 86,600 DN 2,100
NCsoft 291,000 DN 3,500
KIWOOM 91,800 UP 500
Hanwha Ocean 47,100 DN 600
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,810 UP 40
DWEC 4,695 UP 420
KEPCO KPS 33,250 DN 150
LG H&H 469,000 UP 4,500
LGCHEM 670,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 72,800 DN 1,700
ShinhanGroup 34,050 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,700 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 33,700 DN 1,050
LGELECTRONICS 123,800 DN 1,600
Celltrion 155,900 DN 2,300
TKG Huchems 22,800 DN 150
JB Financial Group 8,460 UP 90
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,600 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,700 UP 800
KIH 51,100 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 40,700 DN 1,900
KBFinancialGroup 48,650 DN 100
Hansae 18,680 DN 270
Youngone Corp 58,900 DN 600
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road
S. Korea to supply Ukraine with more mine detectors, demining equipment
(LEAD) 8 bodies recovered from flooded underground tunnel in Osong
5 bodies recovered from flooded underground tunnel in Osong