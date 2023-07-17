KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 82,900 DN 1,400
GKL 14,520 DN 200
KOLON IND 52,700 UP 900
HanmiPharm 271,500 DN 4,000
SD Biosensor 11,800 DN 60
Meritz Financial 45,400 DN 150
BNK Financial Group 6,780 0
DGB Financial Group 7,300 DN 50
emart 78,300 DN 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY360 00 DN1000
KOLMAR KOREA 46,400 DN 400
PIAM 34,850 DN 250
HANJINKAL 46,650 UP 250
CHONGKUNDANG 77,500 DN 1,600
DoubleUGames 43,750 0
DONGSUH 19,170 UP 20
SamsungEng 32,650 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 104,400 UP 200
PanOcean 5,160 0
SAMSUNG CARD 28,900 DN 150
KT 29,550 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17510 DN90
LOTTE TOUR 10,690 DN 50
LG Uplus 10,630 DN 90
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,800 DN 1,200
KT&G 82,000 DN 800
Doosan Enerbility 17,600 DN 290
Doosanfc 27,800 DN 450
LG Display 15,200 0
Kangwonland 16,890 DN 250
NAVER 206,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 52,700 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,710 DN 80
KakaoBank 25,950 UP 250
HYBE 264,500 UP 8,000
SK ie technology 90,200 DN 400
DL E&C 32,350 UP 650
kakaopay 51,900 UP 900
K Car 13,420 UP 250
SKSQUARE 46,450 DN 600
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
(LEAD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road
S. Korea to supply Ukraine with more mine detectors, demining equipment
(LEAD) 8 bodies recovered from flooded underground tunnel in Osong
5 bodies recovered from flooded underground tunnel in Osong