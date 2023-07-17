CSWIND 82,900 DN 1,400

GKL 14,520 DN 200

KOLON IND 52,700 UP 900

HanmiPharm 271,500 DN 4,000

SD Biosensor 11,800 DN 60

Meritz Financial 45,400 DN 150

BNK Financial Group 6,780 0

DGB Financial Group 7,300 DN 50

emart 78,300 DN 700

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY360 00 DN1000

KOLMAR KOREA 46,400 DN 400

PIAM 34,850 DN 250

HANJINKAL 46,650 UP 250

CHONGKUNDANG 77,500 DN 1,600

DoubleUGames 43,750 0

DONGSUH 19,170 UP 20

SamsungEng 32,650 UP 250

SAMSUNG C&T 104,400 UP 200

PanOcean 5,160 0

SAMSUNG CARD 28,900 DN 150

KT 29,550 DN 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17510 DN90

LOTTE TOUR 10,690 DN 50

LG Uplus 10,630 DN 90

SAMSUNG LIFE 69,800 DN 1,200

KT&G 82,000 DN 800

Doosan Enerbility 17,600 DN 290

Doosanfc 27,800 DN 450

LG Display 15,200 0

Kangwonland 16,890 DN 250

NAVER 206,500 UP 2,000

Kakao 52,700 DN 100

WooriFinancialGroup 11,710 DN 80

KakaoBank 25,950 UP 250

HYBE 264,500 UP 8,000

SK ie technology 90,200 DN 400

DL E&C 32,350 UP 650

kakaopay 51,900 UP 900

K Car 13,420 UP 250

SKSQUARE 46,450 DN 600

(END)