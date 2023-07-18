Hyundai unveils all-new Santa Fe SUV ahead of launch in August

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Tuesday unveiled the design of the all-new Santa Fe SUV ahead of its planned world premiere in August.

The fifth-generation Santa Fe is a full-change model from the fourth-generation one released in 2018. It comes with a maximized rear cargo capacity in line with the latest outdoor lifestyle trends, the company said in a statement.

"The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between the city and the great outdoors," said Lee Sang-yup, executive vice president and head of Hyundai's global design center.

"With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer a premium customer experience."

H-shaped headlamps harmonize with the H-motif front bumper design and H-shaped taillights. The H-shaped elements reinterpret Hyundai's 'H' emblem, the statement said.

The interior design underlines horizontal and vertical lines, with an H-motif design also applied to the dashboard and air vents to create a unique sensibility. The fully foldable second- and third-row seats provide "class-leading" interior space, it said.

The maker of Sonata sedans and Palisade SUVs plans to launch the new Santa Fe in the domestic market during the third quarter, a company spokesman said.

Santa Fes assembled in Korea are for domestic sales and exports, while Santa Fes for U.S. sales are to be produced at Hyundai's Alabama plant, he said.

Santa Fe's prices and other details will be released later, Hyundai said.

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor Co. shows the exterior design of the all-new Santa Fe SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor Co. shows the interior design of the all-new Santa Fe SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor Co. shows the rear design of the all-new Santa Fe SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)