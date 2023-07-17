S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 17, 2023
All News 16:35 July 17, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.588 3.592 -0.4
2-year TB 3.662 3.665 -0.3
3-year TB 3.611 3.614 -0.3
10-year TB 3.660 3.685 -2.5
2-year MSB 3.661 3.670 -0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.414 4.420 -0.6
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
(END)
