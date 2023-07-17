Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Xperix to raise 10 bln won via stock sale

All News 19:03 July 17, 2023

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Xperix Inc.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won (US$7.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 708,266 common shares at a price of 14,120 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
