(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 18)

Boost hope for Ukraine

Korea's proactive roles essential as global pivot state



President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise visit to Ukraine, Saturday, demonstrating Korea's steadfast solidarity and support for the war-torn country against Russia's invasion. Yoon vowed to offer extensive support for Ukraine in the areas of security and humanitarian assistance as well as postwar reconstruction.

Yoon made the pledges as Ukraine has been suffering from enormous difficulties and setbacks due to Russia's inhumane aggression. Any attempt by a mightier state to undermine the sovereignty of another nation by force cannot be pardoned under any circumstances. Yet, regrettably, the tragedy of the war that began in February last year is being repeated every day. As a responsible member of the international community, the visit by the head of state of the Republic of Korea is very meaningful.

Fresh from the two-hour summit, Yoon and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a joint statement where the Korean leader pledged comprehensive support through the "Ukraine Peace Solidary Initiative." Both leaders agreed to cooperate in pursuing the "Peace Formula Summit" proposed by Zelenskyy. Yoon promised efforts to induce developing countries to join the event designed to boost solidarity for peace.

Yoon's recent visit will help expand Korea's role as a "global pivotal state" through a solidarity of free nations based on the "values diplomacy" which Yoon has advocated so far. Previously, former presidents Park Chung-hee and Roh Moo-hyun visited Vietnam and Iraq, respectively, to encourage Korean soldiers dispatched there. But it was the first time that a Korean president visited a country at war to which Korea did not dispatch troops.

The situation in Ukraine was so precarious and risky that Yoon apparently made the decision to travel to Kyiv after he arrived in Poland on the last leg of his latest overseas trip. Given this, Yoon deserves applause for putting into action his emphasis on a solidarity of liberal democracies.

Yoon also clarified Korea's unswerving will to participate in the restoration of the war-devastated country. Korea has the experience of rising from the ashes of the 1950-53 Korean War. It should not neglect Ukraine. Yoon expressed his firm belief that Ukraine will manage to realize its own "Miracle on the Dnieper River" reminiscent of Korea's "Miracle on the Han River."

Many businesses in Korea, Ukraine, Poland and Turkey signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) as part of efforts toward the rehabilitation of Ukraine. Hyundai Engineering & Construction is poised to rebuild Boryspil International Airport, while Samsung Corp. will embark on the reconstruction of Ukraine's westernmost city of Lviv.

Despite many merits, Yoon's seemingly proactive diplomatic activities also trigger concerns over a possible backlash and entailing risks. For starters, the recent visit may prompt the Russian government to take retaliatory measures against Korean businesses and nationals in Russia. The West may be tempted to ask Korea to provide even lethal weapons to Ukraine beyond humanitarian aid, citing Korea's status as the ninth-largest exporter of defense products.

Yet it is totally improper, let alone the humanitarian aspect, for Korea to seek the provision of lethal weapons, because such a move will have a catastrophic impact on relations between Seoul and Moscow. Worse still, it will also accelerate the trading of weapons and military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, further straining tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The post-war restoration in Ukraine will cost up to 2,000 trillion won ($1.58 trillion) of which Korea could account for 66 trillion won worth of projects. Besides such economic benefits, what matters more is Korea's accountability as a responsible member of the international community. It should actively participate in the reconstruction projects by mobilizing all possible knowhow, technologies and capital accumulated in the process of overcoming its own post-war hardships.

It is in line with Korea's national interests to fortify solidarity among countries sharing the same values of freedom and taking an active part in the restoration projects. Moreover, it is also the way for the nation to relentlessly pursue its much-touted target toward a global pivot state.



