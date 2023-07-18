Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 18, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/23 Rain 60
Incheon 27/23 Rain 60
Suwon 27/23 Rain 60
Cheongju 27/24 Rain 80
Daejeon 26/23 Rain 100
Chuncheon 26/23 Rain 70
Gangneung 28/25 Rain 80
Jeonju 27/24 Rain 90
Gwangju 27/24 Rain 90
Jeju 30/26 Rain 80
Daegu 26/24 Rain 90
Busan 26/24 Rain 90
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(5th LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
(5th LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(2nd LD) Subway, bus fares in Seoul to rise by 150 won, 300 won
-
Police in talks to extradite key suspect in drug scam nabbed in China
-
49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
(LEAD) 49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
Heavy monsoon rains to hit central, southern regions again Tuesday
-
(2nd LD) 49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
(LEAD) Gov't inspection launched into deadly underpass flooding in Osong