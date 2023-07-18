Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 18, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/23 Rain 60

Incheon 27/23 Rain 60

Suwon 27/23 Rain 60

Cheongju 27/24 Rain 80

Daejeon 26/23 Rain 100

Chuncheon 26/23 Rain 70

Gangneung 28/25 Rain 80

Jeonju 27/24 Rain 90

Gwangju 27/24 Rain 90

Jeju 30/26 Rain 80

Daegu 26/24 Rain 90

Busan 26/24 Rain 90

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!