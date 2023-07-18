Seoul shares open lower amid lingering rate hike concerns
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean stock market got off to a weak start Tuesday, despite overnight Wall Street gains led by big tech companies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 2.62 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,616.38 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, Wall Street closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting its highest closing level in 2023, as the market anticipated more upbeat second-quarter earnings results following strong performances from some major banks.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a positive signal to the market, saying she sees the U.S. on a "good path" to tamp down inflation without tipping the economy into a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.22 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.93 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.39 percent.
There are, however, lingering concerns that the U.S. central bank could raise policy rates at least two more times this year.
In Seoul, big-cap shares opened mixed.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics shed 0.55 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.68 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.25 percent, and its sister company Kia went down 0.58 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.19 percent, and Samsung Biologics shed 0.27 percent.
Major chemical company LG Chem advanced 0.45 percent, and steel giant POSCO Holdings gained 0.52 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,265.8 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(5th LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
(5th LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(2nd LD) Subway, bus fares in Seoul to rise by 150 won, 300 won
-
Police in talks to extradite key suspect in drug scam nabbed in China
-
(LEAD) 49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
Heavy monsoon rains to hit central, southern regions again Tuesday
-
49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
(LEAD) Gov't inspection launched into deadly underpass flooding in Osong
-
(2nd LD) 49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road