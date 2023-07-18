Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO Holdings Q2 operating profit down 38.1 pct to 1.3 tln won

All News 10:28 July 18, 2023

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Tuesday estimated its second-quarter operating earnings at 1.3 trillion won (US$1 billion), down 38.1 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue decreased 12.6 percent to 20.1 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 6.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)

Keywords
#POSCO Holdings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!