The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



------------------

Yoon says 1st NCG session will be important starting point for strong extended deterrence

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that the first meeting of a South Korea-U.S. nuclear consultation body is expected to be an important starting point for building strong and effective extended deterrence.

Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting shortly after the inaugural session of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) got under way in Seoul to discuss ways to strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence commitment to defending South Korea with all of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons.



------------------

Prosecutors raid ex-special counsel's family over suspected bribery

SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Tuesday raided the homes of former special counsel Park Young-soo's family over his corruption allegations related to a high-profile land development scandal in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, in the mid-2010s.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent prosecutors and investigators to the residences of Park's wife and daughter in the morning to search for possible evidence on Park's suspected bribery.



------------------

Nearly 12 pct of 2,100 'ghost babies' confirmed dead: welfare ministry

SEOUL -- The welfare ministry said Tuesday nearly 12 percent of more than 2,100 undocumented babies nationwide were confirmed to have died.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said its probe found that 249 out of the 2,123 babies who were born between 2015 and 2022 but not registered with the government had died.



------------------

Tripartite commission set to decide next year's hourly minimum wage

SEOUL -- A tripartite commission representing business, labor and the general public was set to meet Tuesday to determine next year's hourly minimum wage amid speculation about whether it would break the 10,000-won mark for the first time.

The 27-member Minimum Wage Commission, composed of nine representatives each from the three sectors, was scheduled to hold a plenary session at 3 p.m. at the government complex in the central city of Sejong.



------------------

S. Korea's finance chief meets U.S., Chinese counterparts to discuss economic ties

SEOUL -- South Korea's Finance Minster Choo Kyung-ho has met with his U.S. and Chinese counterparts in India and discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation with the respective nation, his office said Tuesday.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho held separate talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and China's finance chief, Liu Kun, on Monday in Gandhinagar, India, on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



------------------

Defender dropped from Asiad men's football team over past DUI conviction

SEOUL -- Under mounting criticism, the South Korean football governing body decided on Tuesday to drop defender Lee Sang-min from the men's Asian Games squad over his past drunk driving conviction.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) acknowledged and apologized for its oversight in selecting Lee in the first place last Friday against its own set of rules.



------------------

K-pop album exports reach all-time high in 1st half

SEOUL -- Exports of K-pop albums reached an all-time high in the first half of the year, with the United States surpassing China as the second-largest market for Korean music, data showed Tuesday.

According to the data from the Korea Customs Service, exports of K-pop albums in the first six months of the year reached US$132.93 million, up 17.1 percent from a year ago. This marks the highest figure for the first half of any year.

