S. Korean artistic swimming duo misses out on final at worlds

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean artistic swimming duo of Lee Ri-young and Hur Yoon-seo just missed making the final of the duet free event at the world championships on Tuesday.

Lee and Hur scored 169.6645 points to rank 13th in the preliminary at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan. Only the top 12 advanced to Thursday's final, and the South Koreans finished 3.3604 points back of the 12th-ranked team, Sofia Malkogeorgou and Evangelia Platanioti of Greece.



In this Associated Press photo, Hur Yoon-seo (L) and Lee Ri-young of South Korea compete in the preliminary of the women's duet free artistic swimming event during the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee and Hur had also finished 13th in the preliminary of the duet technical event on Friday.

They have had more success in solo events. Lee finished ninth in the solo technical on Saturday, tying the mark for the best performance by a South Korean artistic swimmer at world championships. In the solo free event, Hur reached the final scheduled for Wednesday after finishing fourth in Monday's preliminary.

The world championships began last Friday with artistic swimming and diving events. The swimming events are scheduled to begin Sunday.



