Defending champions Jeonbuk to face Incheon United in FA Cup semifinals

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will take on Incheon United in pursuit of their second consecutive title at the largest national football tournament.

In a draw for the FA Cup semifinals held Tuesday, Jeonbuk ended up against Incheon, fellow K League 1 club, on one side of the semifinals bracket, with Jeju United up against Pohang Steelers on the opposite end in another battle of K League 1 teams.



The FA Cup begins with professional, semi-pro and amateur teams but usually sees clubs from the top-tier K League 1 left standing in the quarterfinals or semifinals.

This season is no exception, with the quartet of the K League 1 clubs vying for the championship.

Jeonbuk are trying to win a record sixth FA Cup title. Pohang have won four FA Cup titles so far, but none since 2013. Incheon and Jeju have never won the tournament.



The one-and-done semifinals will be played on Aug. 9. The two-legged championship final will be played on Oct. 26 and 29. Jeonbuk and Jeju will be the home teams in the semifinals.

Jeonbuk have shaken off a sluggish start to the K League 1 campaign that cost head coach Kim Sang-sik his job. Under new boss Dan Petrescu, Jeonbuk have had three wins, one draw and one loss in league action. The Romanian tactician earned his first Jeonbuk victory in the FA Cup quarterfinals last month.



In the K League 1 this season, Jeonbuk defeated Incheon 2-0 on April 9 and had a goalless draw on May 14.

Pohang have beaten Jeju in two out of their three meetings in league action so far: a 2-1 loss on May 6 followed by a 2-1 win on June 6 and a 4-2 win on Sunday.



