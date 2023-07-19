3 firms to recall over 12,000 vehicles for faulty parts
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, Honda Korea Co. and Bike 1 will voluntarily recall more than 12,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
The companies are recalling a combined 12,358 units of six different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty turn signal system in Renault Korea's Master van, a faulty audio system in Honda Motor's Odyssey minivan and a faulty chain gear system in the Spyder F3 two-wheeler imported by Bike 1, it said.
Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said.
(END)
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
Police in talks to extradite key suspect in drug scam nabbed in China
-
U.S. national crosses military demarcation line into N. Korea: UN Command
-
(LEAD) U.S. national crosses military demarcation line into N. Korea: U.N. Command
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS
-
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
U.S. nuclear-capable submarine making port call in Busan for first time in decades: Campbell