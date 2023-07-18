Gov't to redeem 68.1 bln won in funds illegally used for renewable energy

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The government will seek to redeem 68.1 billion won (US$53.9 million) in government money that was found to have been illegally or wrongfully used in renewable energy projects during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, including the installation of solar panels, officials said Tuesday.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination under the Prime Minister's Office earlier announced the outcome of a nationwide investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the spending of subsidies as part of the promotion of renewable energy, which was one of the key agenda items of the Moon administration.

The result of investigations showed that 7,626 irregularities over the entire five-year period of the previous administration had resulted in 844 billion won of government funds being illegally or wrongfully used.

As a follow-up measure, the government will commence the redemption process, and work with financial authorities to recover government funds that were illegally loaned to solar energy projects.

Additionally, the office will request the prosecution to investigate 150 individuals involved in the cases.

Earlier, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the office of the presidential secretary for civil service discipline to carry out a thorough investigation into the decision-makers behind allegedly corrupt solar energy projects pursued under the previous administration.



Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, speaks during a press briefing on July 3, 2023, on government funds illegally used for renewable energy. (Yonhap)

