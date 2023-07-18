SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DL 38,000 DN 400

HITEJINRO 20,900 DN 200

CJ LOGISTICS 72,800 DN 2,400

Yuhan 57,800 DN 500

SLCORP 38,950 UP 200

DOOSAN 86,000 DN 600

POSCO FUTURE M 458,000 UP 53,500

DWS 37,600 UP 200

KEPCO 20,200 UP 210

KG DONGBU STL 8,680 DN 120

SamsungSecu 36,100 DN 600

YoulchonChem 38,000 UP 2,800

LG Energy Solution 549,000 UP 11,000

ORION Holdings 14,120 DN 150

SKNetworks 5,660 UP 140

Kumyang 111,200 DN 1,300

Daesang 16,870 DN 90

GC Corp 109,300 DN 2,100

GS Retail 21,600 DN 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 699,000 UP 4,000

LS 86,100 UP 100

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES142 70 0 DN3900

GS E&C 14,480 DN 420

KPIC 135,400 UP 1,400

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,040 DN 90

SKC 100,000 UP 300

OCI Holdings 118,900 UP 5,200

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,550 UP 150

Kogas 25,050 DN 150

SamsungF&MIns 238,500 DN 2,000

SamsungElecMech 156,400 DN 1,600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,000 UP 1,050

Hanssem 43,950 DN 550

F&F 114,600 DN 1,400

HDKSOE 124,800 DN 3,200

MS IND 22,100 DN 200

NHIS 9,680 DN 60

SamsungElec 72,000 DN 1,300

DB INSURANCE 72,400 DN 300

COSMOCHEM 62,900 UP 5,000

