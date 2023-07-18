KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 38,000 DN 400
HITEJINRO 20,900 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 72,800 DN 2,400
Yuhan 57,800 DN 500
SLCORP 38,950 UP 200
DOOSAN 86,000 DN 600
POSCO FUTURE M 458,000 UP 53,500
DWS 37,600 UP 200
KEPCO 20,200 UP 210
KG DONGBU STL 8,680 DN 120
SamsungSecu 36,100 DN 600
YoulchonChem 38,000 UP 2,800
LG Energy Solution 549,000 UP 11,000
ORION Holdings 14,120 DN 150
SKNetworks 5,660 UP 140
Kumyang 111,200 DN 1,300
Daesang 16,870 DN 90
GC Corp 109,300 DN 2,100
GS Retail 21,600 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 699,000 UP 4,000
LS 86,100 UP 100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES142 70 0 DN3900
GS E&C 14,480 DN 420
KPIC 135,400 UP 1,400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,040 DN 90
SKC 100,000 UP 300
OCI Holdings 118,900 UP 5,200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,550 UP 150
Kogas 25,050 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 238,500 DN 2,000
SamsungElecMech 156,400 DN 1,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,000 UP 1,050
Hanssem 43,950 DN 550
F&F 114,600 DN 1,400
HDKSOE 124,800 DN 3,200
MS IND 22,100 DN 200
NHIS 9,680 DN 60
SamsungElec 72,000 DN 1,300
DB INSURANCE 72,400 DN 300
COSMOCHEM 62,900 UP 5,000
