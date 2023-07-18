KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO Holdings 488,000 UP 10,000
HYUNDAI WIA 64,700 DN 1,200
LS ELECTRIC 88,700 UP 800
KorZinc 464,000 DN 500
HMM 18,930 DN 270
SamsungHvyInd 8,200 DN 270
HyundaiMipoDock 91,200 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 32,200 DN 250
LG Innotek 293,500 0
S-Oil 69,000 UP 600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 150,300 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,800 DN 600
DONGSUH 18,960 DN 210
IBK 10,170 DN 90
SamsungEng 32,500 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 102,800 DN 1,600
PanOcean 5,020 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 28,950 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 18,340 DN 300
LOTTE WELLFOOD 97,800 DN 1,200
KT 29,300 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17330 DN180
LOTTE TOUR 10,710 UP 20
DB HiTek 61,400 DN 500
CJ 62,200 DN 1,100
TaihanElecWire 13,550 DN 270
Hyundai M&F INS 28,900 DN 150
LX INT 35,250 DN 250
GCH Corp 13,610 DN 200
LotteChilsung 126,400 UP 1,300
LOTTE 25,000 DN 300
Hyosung 59,300 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 201,500 DN 2,000
AmoreG 27,800 DN 400
KCC 218,500 DN 5,500
SKBP 75,400 DN 1,000
Boryung 7,960 DN 60
Nongshim 396,500 UP 3,500
Shinsegae 190,300 DN 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,400 UP 600
(MORE)
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(5th LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
(5th LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(2nd LD) Subway, bus fares in Seoul to rise by 150 won, 300 won
-
Police in talks to extradite key suspect in drug scam nabbed in China
-
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
(LEAD) Gov't inspection launched into deadly underpass flooding in Osong
-
(2nd LD) 49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
Heavy monsoon rains to hit central, southern regions again Tuesday
-
(LEAD) 49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road