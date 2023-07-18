POSCO Holdings 488,000 UP 10,000

HYUNDAI WIA 64,700 DN 1,200

LS ELECTRIC 88,700 UP 800

KorZinc 464,000 DN 500

HMM 18,930 DN 270

SamsungHvyInd 8,200 DN 270

HyundaiMipoDock 91,200 DN 1,500

IS DONGSEO 32,200 DN 250

LG Innotek 293,500 0

S-Oil 69,000 UP 600

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 150,300 DN 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 69,800 DN 600

DONGSUH 18,960 DN 210

IBK 10,170 DN 90

SamsungEng 32,500 DN 150

SAMSUNG C&T 102,800 DN 1,600

PanOcean 5,020 DN 140

SAMSUNG CARD 28,950 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 18,340 DN 300

LOTTE WELLFOOD 97,800 DN 1,200

KT 29,300 DN 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17330 DN180

LOTTE TOUR 10,710 UP 20

DB HiTek 61,400 DN 500

CJ 62,200 DN 1,100

TaihanElecWire 13,550 DN 270

Hyundai M&F INS 28,900 DN 150

LX INT 35,250 DN 250

GCH Corp 13,610 DN 200

LotteChilsung 126,400 UP 1,300

LOTTE 25,000 DN 300

Hyosung 59,300 UP 100

HyundaiMtr 201,500 DN 2,000

AmoreG 27,800 DN 400

KCC 218,500 DN 5,500

SKBP 75,400 DN 1,000

Boryung 7,960 DN 60

Nongshim 396,500 UP 3,500

Shinsegae 190,300 DN 700

LOTTE Fine Chem 67,400 UP 600

(MORE)