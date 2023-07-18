KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,650 DN 200
SGBC 49,700 UP 1,400
HtlShilla 73,600 DN 1,800
Ottogi 374,500 DN 4,500
Hanmi Science 31,350 UP 50
KumhoPetrochem 126,400 DN 1,400
S-1 52,700 DN 1,000
Mobis 239,000 DN 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 128,300 DN 2,700
Hanchem 216,000 0
ZINUS 25,450 DN 200
Handsome 21,700 DN 250
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp559 00 UP1100
Hanon Systems 9,110 DN 250
SK 147,600 DN 500
SKTelecom 45,400 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 11,720 DN 200
ShinpoongPharm 15,830 DN 230
HyundaiElev 42,150 UP 150
COWAY 44,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDS 132,000 DN 1,600
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,600 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,490 DN 80
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,710 DN 40
KIA CORP. 85,900 DN 700
LG Uplus 10,470 DN 160
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 DN 700
Kangwonland 16,530 DN 360
NAVER 209,000 UP 2,500
KT&G 82,000 0
Kakao 51,800 DN 900
Doosan Enerbility 17,350 DN 250
Doosanfc 27,850 UP 50
LG Display 15,030 DN 170
NCsoft 284,500 DN 6,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,000 DN 400
COSMAX 97,900 UP 1,900
KIWOOM 92,500 UP 700
SK hynix 117,800 UP 600
Youngpoong 541,000 DN 6,000
