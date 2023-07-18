KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiEng&Const 37,500 DN 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,100 UP 100
Hanwha 31,100 UP 250
SSANGYONGCNE 5,110 DN 70
Daewoong 12,120 DN 360
LG Corp. 86,400 UP 100
KAL 25,750 0
SamyangFood 116,800 DN 1,200
CJ CheilJedang 279,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 48,750 UP 100
TaekwangInd 614,000 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 13,310 DN 110
AMOREPACIFIC 105,600 DN 1,500
SK Innovation 170,500 UP 6,500
Fila Holdings 37,850 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,900 DN 8,600
HANWHA LIFE 2,455 DN 25
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,000 DN 50
POONGSAN 40,650 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 48,150 DN 500
Hansae 18,440 DN 240
Youngone Corp 59,600 UP 700
CSWIND 83,000 UP 100
GKL 14,170 DN 350
KOLON IND 51,300 DN 1,400
HanmiPharm 267,500 DN 4,000
SD Biosensor 11,580 DN 220
Meritz Financial 44,500 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 6,700 DN 80
DGB Financial Group 7,200 DN 100
emart 76,400 DN 1,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY365 50 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 46,400 0
JB Financial Group 8,480 UP 20
TKG Huchems 22,550 DN 250
PIAM 34,850 0
HANJINKAL 45,550 DN 1,100
CHONGKUNDANG 77,300 DN 200
DoubleUGames 42,050 DN 1,700
HL MANDO 50,000 DN 900
