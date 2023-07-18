KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 732,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 59,000 DN 1,300
Netmarble 49,750 UP 250
KRAFTON 184,900 DN 6,300
HD HYUNDAI 59,100 DN 800
ORION 120,200 UP 400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,250 DN 750
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,000 DN 600
BGF Retail 169,700 DN 1,300
SKCHEM 64,700 DN 600
HDC-OP 10,760 DN 220
HYOSUNG TNC 348,000 DN 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 453,500 DN 4,000
HANILCMT 11,700 DN 490
SKBS 74,400 DN 2,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 DN 60
KakaoBank 25,600 DN 350
HYBE 264,500 0
SK ie technology 92,900 UP 2,700
DL E&C 31,300 DN 1,050
kakaopay 50,900 DN 1,000
K Car 13,190 DN 230
SKSQUARE 46,250 DN 200
Hanwha Ocean 46,500 DN 600
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,210 DN 600
DWEC 4,290 DN 405
KEPCO KPS 32,600 DN 650
LG H&H 458,500 DN 10,500
LGCHEM 679,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 72,700 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 33,600 DN 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,450 DN 1,250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,850 DN 850
LGELECTRONICS 123,100 DN 700
Celltrion 150,000 DN 5,900
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,500 DN 100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,000 DN 700
KIH 51,100 0
GS 37,700 UP 50
LIG Nex1 80,000 DN 600
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
(5th LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
(2nd LD) Subway, bus fares in Seoul to rise by 150 won, 300 won
Police in talks to extradite key suspect in drug scam nabbed in China
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
(LEAD) Gov't inspection launched into deadly underpass flooding in Osong
Heavy monsoon rains to hit central, southern regions again Tuesday
Kim's sister calls U.S. 'delusional' for believing in N. Korea's disarmament