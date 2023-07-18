ARF statement reflects Indo-Pacific region's concerns over N. Korea: Seoul foreign ministry
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The latest statement issued by the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) expressing concerns over North Korean threats reflects the Indo-Pacific region's growing worries over Pyongyang's evolving nuclear and missile development programs, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
In the ARF chairman's statement issued Monday, top diplomats from the Indo-Pacific region expressed concerns over regional tensions caused by North Korea, following last week's meeting of the security forum led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta.
Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press briefing that he took note that the ARF statement came following the ASEAN foreign ministers' swift condemnation of the North's intercontinental ballistic missile last week.
"The ASEAN foreign ministers expressed grave concern and deep dismay over North Korea's missile launch, urging North Korea to take serious measures to de-escalate tensions," Lim said.
Lim also pointed out that three other statements involving South Korea issued from other ASEAN-led meetings -- the South Korea-ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting, ASEAN plus three foreign ministers' meeting and the East Asia Summit foreign ministers' meeting -- also expressed concerns toward the North, as opposed to calling for mutual restraint between the two Koreas as seen in the past.
He also highlighted that ASEAN this year expressed its support for the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's "audacious initiative" proposed to the North, where as last year the association said it welcomed the move.
Further, Lim said the government took note that all four joint statements for the first time reflected the international community's humanitarian concerns surrounding North Korea, including the issue of detainees and abductees being held in the North.
