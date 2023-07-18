Bodies recovered of 2 people who went missing in Yecheon amid heavy rains
YECHEON, South Korea, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Rescuers recovered Tuesday the bodies of two women who were swept away by floods caused by torrential rains and went missing in the southeastern county of Yecheon last week.
A police rescue dog found the body of a woman in her 70s in piles of wood in Yecheon, 161 kilometers southwest of Seoul, shortly after noon, fire authorities said.
Earlier in the day, Marine Corps rescuers also found another woman in her 60s dead in the county, the authorities said.
Both went missing on Saturday after being swept away by floods caused by heavy rains.
The two were among the nine people who the government had said remained missing as of Tuesday morning in the aftermath of the heavy rains pounding the country since last week. A total of 41 people had been previously confirmed killed due to landslides and floods caused by the recent downpours.
Eight of the nine missing people were residents of Yecheon, and six of them still remain unaccounted for.
