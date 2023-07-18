S. Korean Bond Yields on July 18, 2023
All News 16:33 July 18, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.580 3.588 -0.8
2-year TB 3.638 3.662 -2.4
3-year TB 3.596 3.611 -1.5
10-year TB 3.651 3.660 -0.9
2-year MSB 3.644 3.661 -1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.398 4.414 -1.6
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
BTS' Jungkook tops iTunes charts of 106 countries with first solo single 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(5th LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Yoon makes surprise visit to Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) Torrential rains leave 37 dead, 9 missing
-
(5th LD) Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'
-
(2nd LD) Subway, bus fares in Seoul to rise by 150 won, 300 won
-
Police in talks to extradite key suspect in drug scam nabbed in China
-
(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
(LEAD) Gov't inspection launched into deadly underpass flooding in Osong
-
(2nd LD) 49 dead or missing in downpours after 4 more bodies recovered from underground road
-
Heavy monsoon rains to hit central, southern regions again Tuesday
-
Kim's sister calls U.S. 'delusional' for believing in N. Korea's disarmament