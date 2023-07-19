SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 19.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says subsidies for cartels should be used for flood recovery (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Disaster response system should be rebuilt from scratch (Kookmin Daily)

-- Despite 24 warnings of underpass flooding, mayor, governor didn't know about incident until brink of disaster (Donga Ilbo)

-- Safety outside of manual not ensured as regulations remained 'recommendations' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. nuclear submarine first to make port call in S. Korea in 42 years (Segye Times)

-- U.S. nuclear submarine arrives in S. Korea on inauguration day of NCG (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon says environment ministry should hand over water management to land ministry if ministry cannot handle it (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. nuclear submarine first to arrive in Busan in 42 years (Hankyoreh)

-- Suspicions rise over weak levee construction in underpass flooding (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't lodges suit to reverse PCA's compensation order in dispute with Elliott (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Milk industry grapples with rising milk prices (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- NCG meeting backed by U.S. nuke sub in Busan (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- U.S. nuclear-capable submarine in S. Korea as NCG launched (Korea Herald)

-- U.S. nuclear sub docks in South Korea for first time in 40 years (Korea Times)

