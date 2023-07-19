Wednesday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Jul. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/23 Sunny 0

Incheon 30/23 Sunny 0

Suwon 32/23 Sunny 0

Cheongju 33/23 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/22 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 33/21 Sunny 0

Gangneung 29/22 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 32/23 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 32/24 Rain 30

Jeju 29/26 Rain 30

Daegu 32/24 Sunny 60

Busan 28/23 Rain 20

