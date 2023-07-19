Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 19, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/23 Sunny 0
Incheon 30/23 Sunny 0
Suwon 32/23 Sunny 0
Cheongju 33/23 Sunny 60
Daejeon 32/22 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 33/21 Sunny 0
Gangneung 29/22 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 32/23 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 32/24 Rain 30
Jeju 29/26 Rain 30
Daegu 32/24 Sunny 60
Busan 28/23 Rain 20
